Resumption of VR sessions broadcasts: today there is no resolution on the agenda, they promise to consider it tomorrow

Today, the agenda does not include a resolution on resuming online broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada meetings. The consideration of the resolution has been postponed to September 4. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, as conveyed by UNN.

They promised that the Verkhovna Rada broadcast would resume in September… Today they could have voted for the broadcast, but again there is nothing on the agenda. Now they promise to consider it tomorrow - Honcharenko said.

Honcharenko stated that today there is no resolution on the operation of the broadcast in the Verkhovna Rada on the agenda, at the insistence of "Servant of the People."

Context

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules, Deputy Ethics, and Organization of Work recommended that MPs adopt a draft resolution providing for the resumption of parliamentary session broadcasts.

On August 29, people's deputies submitted a draft resolution to the Verkhovna Rada, proposing the resumption of parliamentary session broadcasts.

In September 2022, the parliament adopted Resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its sessions during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

According to the draft resolution, it is planned to resume broadcasts of parliamentary sessions, and also to instruct the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus to ensure the organization and conduct of official speeches and statements by the Rada leadership in the administrative building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Kyiv, Hrushevskoho St., 5), and if such provision is impossible (if necessary) - in one of the administrative buildings that are part of the property complex of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, outside the security posts established for the protection and defense of the territory adjacent to the specified administrative building.

It is also proposed to exclude the norm according to which all persons present at the plenary session on the day after the break should not disseminate information regarding its beginning, course, and decisions adopted at such a session earlier than one hour after the announcement of a break in the ongoing plenary session.

Addition

On September 2, the Verkhovna Rada opened its record 14th parliamentary session; consideration of draft laws will begin today, September 3.

The people's deputies set three records simultaneously:

latest session opening;

largest session;