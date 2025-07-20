Results are needed in providing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, rebuilding life in Ukraine, effective mechanisms for Russia's responsibility - Zelenskyy

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, and more than 80 Ukrainian heads of diplomatic missions visited Zaporizhzhia. Discussions were held and key priorities in working with partner countries were outlined. The specific priorities were announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

In a new statement, Zelenskyy drew attention to the report by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on the start of work under this year's ambassadors' meeting program.

80 Ukrainian heads of diplomatic missions visited Zaporizhzhia and, together with the head of the OBA Fedorov, discussed key priorities in working with partner countries.

Concrete elements in the supply of weapons for our soldiers and the development of their production. Concrete projects for reconstruction and ensuring normal life in Ukrainian cities and villages. Concrete legally effective mechanisms for bringing Russia to justice and for using Russian assets to protect against Russian aggression.

We must achieve tangible new, joint results with partners in these three areas over the next six months, - stated in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post.

The effectiveness of embassies' work in the context of supporting business interaction with countries worldwide was noted.

Based on this indicator, businesses, projects, and initiatives ready to work in Ukraine will be understood. Effectiveness in this area is important for:

creating jobs for residents of Ukraine;

a real basis for tax payments.

This is one of the indicators by which it will be evaluated.

"We also agreed with the minister (Andriy Sybiha - ed.) on the decision to replace heads in some embassies," President Zelenskyy added in a new post.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced positive decisions by international arbitrations in favor of Ukraine totaling $6.9 billion. Steps are being prepared to collect these funds, and Ukrainian ambassadors will receive relevant instructions.

