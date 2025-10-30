Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?

On Friday, October 31, consumption restriction measures will be applied around the clock in all regions of Ukraine. The volume of queues is from 0.5 to 3. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, tomorrow, October 31, consumption restriction measures will be applied around the clock in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for applying the restrictions is the consequences of three massive Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system during this month. - the message says.

Hourly outage schedules will be in effect from 00:00 to 24:00 – with a volume of 0.5 to 3 queues (the maximum volume of restrictions – from 16:00 to 18:00).

Also, from 00:00 to 24:00, power limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers.

The time and scope of applying restrictions may change.

In all regions of Ukraine, from 15:00 to 22:00, hourly power outage schedules have been reintroduced. This happened due to the consequences of a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities on October 30.