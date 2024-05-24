Restrictions on card transfers will not limit the work of volunteers - NBU

The new decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to limit card transfers and the limit of UAH 100,000 will not affect volunteers in any way. If there are any problems, the regulator will discuss all aspects with the volunteers and make amendments. This was stated by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

In no way will the innovations introduced by the NBU limit the work of volunteers. This is a matter of principle. Volunteers will not feel it - this is a priority for us. Of course, we will gather them again and discuss them carefully. If a problem arises, we will calibrate the solution - Pyshnyi said.

He noted that the initiatives currently being put forward by the NBU for discussion will help ensure that the final decision takes into account all possible risks.

"Our proposal is that it will not affect volunteers in any way, and there will be no restrictions, so there is absolutely no need for concern and excitement," the head of the National Bank added.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine plans to restrict card transfers and introduce limits of UAH 100,000 and 30 transactions per month for outgoing P2P transfers from individuals' accounts in order to combat illegal activities such as tax evasion and money laundering.