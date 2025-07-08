Restriction of rights for non-payment of alimony: in six months, 30% more payments were collected than last year

In the first half of 2025, the state executive service bodies of the Ministry of Justice collected over UAH 7.6 billion in alimony. This is 30% or almost a third more than in the same period last year. Coercion helped convince debtors, the Ministry of Justice reported, according to UNN.

It is reported that in just one week, from June 27 to July 4, state enforcement officers collected over UAH 728,000 in alimony and fines, a significant part of which was the result of coercive measures.

Coercive measures have been applied to almost 150,000 debtors: a ban on traveling abroad, driving a car, and using weapons.

In Ternopil region, a father who had not paid alimony for years, after his accounts were frozen, returned almost UAH 275,000 of debt and another UAH 148,000 in fines. In Kropyvnytskyi, another debtor paid over UAH 200,000 in arrears and UAH 101,000 in fines - all these funds went to the children's mothers - specified the department.

The Ministry of Justice emphasized that the examples given prove that evasion of alimony has consequences, and the state has effective mechanisms to protect the rights of children.

During martial law, Ukrainians began to pay alimony more actively, which, according to the Ministry of Justice, is related to the deferment from mobilization. As a result, there is a 30% increase in conscientious alimony payments compared to last year.