Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2694 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 6288 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 10236 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 10693 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 11322 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 18864 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 16123 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26917 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41677 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 41088 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 31986 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 19684 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 18125 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 9670 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 12302 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 76 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 10256 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 18875 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 32261 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 68409 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 670 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 2108 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 2326 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 4726 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 18333 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Prosecutor General's Office explained the restriction of access to information on military criminal offenses, provided for in Articles 407, 408 and other articles of Section XIX of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This is done to protect national security and counter the use of data against Ukraine.

Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification

The Office of the Prosecutor General has further clarified the restrictions on access to information about military criminal offenses during martial law, specifically why these restrictions are imposed and what information they concern, UNN reports.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized that criminal offenses stipulated in Articles 407, 408, and other articles of Chapter XIX of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Criminal offenses against the established order of military service (military criminal offenses)" fall under the category of restricted access information.

Restricting access to information about military criminal offenses is a forced and legitimate step aimed at:

- protecting national security;

preventing the use of such data against Ukraine;

- maintaining stability and trust in the defense forces during wartime;

- countering information-psychological operations of the aggressor state.

Blogger from Chernivtsi received 5 years in prison for disclosing the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine08.12.25, 18:58 • 3112 views

Why this information is restricted

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, providing or disclosing information about criminal offenses against the established order of military service during martial law creates risks for national security. Such information can be used:

- to discredit the defense forces;

- to form false conclusions about the moral and psychological state of military personnel;

- to assess the level of discipline, combat readiness of units, and the mobilization system;

- as a tool for information-psychological operations against Ukraine, aimed at undermining trust in the military leadership and the state's defense capabilities.

Even the dissemination of generalized statistical data on the number of such offenses can cause significant harm to defense activities and information security, particularly by creating a favorable environment for manipulation and hostile propaganda.

According to Part 2 of Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On Access to Public Information," access to information may be restricted only if three criteria are simultaneously met:

- exclusively in the interests of national security, territorial integrity, or public safety;

disclosure of the information may cause significant harm to these interests;

- the harm from disclosure outweighs the public interest in obtaining such information.

In the case of military criminal offenses, these conditions are fully met.

What specific information is restricted

During martial law, the following are subject to restriction:

- generalized statistical data (current and for previous reporting periods since 24.02.2022) on criminal offenses stipulated in Chapter XIX of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

- information about persons who committed such offenses;

- information contained in the documents of prosecutor's offices and related to the specified category of criminal offenses.

This also applies to restricting their publication on the official information resources of prosecutor's offices.

At the same time, the Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized that such restrictions are introduced only for the period of martial law in Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPoliticsPublications
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine