Restoration of tracks and catenary after enemy shelling in Donetsk region will last until the end of the day - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
Restoration of tracks and catenary is underway in Donetsk region after enemy shelling. Suburban trains in the Kramatorsk direction are limited to Bantysheve station.
Restoration of tracks and catenary after enemy shelling in Donetsk region will last approximately until the end of the day. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.
All relevant services and equipment are already involved in the restoration. 8 reserve buses from Sloviansk will assist in transportation through the damaged section.
Suburban trains in the Kramatorsk direction will be limited to the Bantisheve station until the end of the day. A list of all affected routes is available on Ukrzaliznytsia's suburban channel. (https://t.me/UZprymisky)
Long-distance trains in Donetsk region will run with delays, and the Intercity to/from Kramatorsk will pass the section under a reserve diesel locomotive without power supply in the train's cabin.
On the morning of September 6, enemy shelling damaged railway infrastructure in Donetsk region. The section before Sloviansk is de-energized, which caused train delays.