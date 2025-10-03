Restoration of power grids continues in Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, the restoration of power grids after Russian shelling continues. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Olha Yukhymchuk during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

In the Chernihiv region, the restoration of power grids continues after the shelling. In Slavutych, critical infrastructure facilities have been restored. Energy workers are working overtime to fully power the city. - Yukhymchuk said.

Addition

In Chernihiv, as a result of the Russian Federation's army strikes on energy facilities and after the introduction of power outage schedules, the situation with electricity supply is difficult, unbreakable points are being deployed, and schools are being switched to distance learning until the end of the week.

On October 2, it was reported that additional power outages were being introduced in the Chernihiv region due to network overload.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia's targeted strike on Slavutych caused a three-hour blackout at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.