Restoration of power grids continues in Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

Restoration of power grids continues in Chernihiv region after Russian shelling. In Slavutych, electricity supply to critical infrastructure facilities has been restored, and energy workers are working to fully power the city.

Restoration of power grids continues in Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, the restoration of power grids after Russian shelling continues. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Olha Yukhymchuk during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

In the Chernihiv region, the restoration of power grids continues after the shelling. In Slavutych, critical infrastructure facilities have been restored. Energy workers are working overtime to fully power the city.

- Yukhymchuk said.

The State Emergency Service showed the situation in Slavutych after the Russian attack

Addition

In Chernihiv, as a result of the Russian Federation's army strikes on energy facilities and after the introduction of power outage schedules, the situation with electricity supply is difficult, unbreakable points are being deployed, and schools are being switched to distance learning until the end of the week.

On October 2, it was reported that additional power outages were being introduced in the Chernihiv region due to network overload.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia's targeted strike on Slavutych caused a three-hour blackout at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Chernihiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Chernihiv