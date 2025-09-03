Restoration of Okhmatdyt: large-scale repair works continue in Kyiv after Russian shelling

The capital continues the major restoration of the modern building of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt", which suffered significant damage as a result of the Russian attack. According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, facade and internal works are currently actively underway at the facility, as well as the renovation of engineering systems, reports UNN.

Details

Facade works: more than 2,260 m² of old cladding dismantled, 1,300 m² of new brackets installed, 1,090 m² of frame insulated and equipped, 650 m² of tiles laid, 110 m of cable laid for lighting – reported the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, in block B, more than 1.4 thousand square meters of ceilings have been replaced, 3.5 thousand meters of joints have been sealed, 169 new luminaires have been installed, and painting works are being carried out.

Special attention is paid to windows and doors: 15 new blocks, 8 duplicate windows have been installed, and slopes have been arranged. In block D, the dismantling of old structures, replacement of radiators, renovation of walls and ceilings, as well as the laying of new engineering networks are underway.

In addition, the water supply and heating system is being restored, which should guarantee the uninterrupted operation of the hospital after the completion of repairs. The adjustment of ventilation, fire safety, and low-current networks in part of the building has already been completed.

According to the Ministry of Health, all necessary materials have been delivered for further work – from tiles and sub-systems for the facade to windows and doors. About 30 specialists from the contracting organization work at the facility daily.

Recall

At the National Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt", the restoration of the medical and diagnostic building, damaged by aggression, is underway. More than 2000 m² of the facade has already been dismantled, new windows have been installed, and internal premises have been renovated, while the hospital continues to admit patients.

The repair of the modern Okhmatdyt building continues, part of the internal works has been completed, and the facade restoration is ongoing. As of August 2025, a significant amount of work has been completed, including the dismantling of damaged covering and the renovation of internal premises.