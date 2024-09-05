Restoration of irrigation systems, repair of the regional children's clinical hospital, investments: Kiper shares details of meeting with Indian Ambassador

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with the Ambassador of the Republic of India to Ukraine Ravi Shankar, UNN reports.

"Assistance in the restoration of irrigation systems in the south, the repair of the regional children's clinical hospital, the work of the Ukrainian grain corridor, investments in our region, cultural projects, intensification of international cooperation with India - these and other issues were discussed the day before with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Ukraine, Mr. Ravi Shankar," he writes.

Kiper clarified that India is interested in helping Odesa region, as the region has historically had interconnections in various fields with Indian partners.

"We informed Mr. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary about the construction and repair of irrigation systems in the south of Odesa region. We count on his support in this matter, as India is one of the countries to which Ukraine supplies grain and oil. Thank you for your visit and special attention to our region," he summarized.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security. In November, the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameronvisited Odesa.

During his visit, Cameron examined the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure and architectural monuments in Odesa.