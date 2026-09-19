Restaurants abroad are once again banning guests from using gadgets - The Guardian

Abroad, food establishments have returned to the practice of banning customers from using mobile phones and other gadgets. The Guardian writes, reports UNN.

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It is noted that just ten years ago, many upscale restaurants were abandoning bans on mobile phones, believing that people could not be stopped from posting photos of food on social media.

I think this was considered good for business. Now it is not — at the London bar Spy Bar, a sticker is placed over the camera lens of your phone by the door. What is the point? People can simply peel the sticker off. This is meant to work on a psychological level — to maintain calm and allow people to enjoy themselves without distractions — the author writes.

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He points out that at Antagonist bar in Charlotte, North Carolina, customers must place their phones in a locked pouch, similar to the one used to enforce school phone bans. At Trophy Room in Phoenix, Arizona, guests’ phones are stored in an antique filing cabinet during their visit.

The ban on phone conversations may be less strict. In some establishments, they use a carrot instead of a stick. At Al Condominio in Verona, Italy, customers are offered a free bottle of wine if they hand in their phones — the article says.

The publication notes that other restaurants simply have a no-phone policy to “encourage conversation and restore focus on the food and the experience.”

We remind you

Recently American actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie was spotted at one of the restaurants in Poltava.

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