Reserved "dead souls": a scheme exposed in a Kharkiv utility company

Officials of a communal enterprise of the Kharkiv City Council are suspected of organizing fictitious employment of conscripted men at an enterprise that belongs to critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the scheme, in particular, involves the former director of "KVBO", deputy of the Kharkiv City Council of the VIII convocation Oleksiy Artykulenko. He has been declared wanted.

Law enforcement officers documented the criminal activity of the management of one of Kharkiv's communal enterprises, which belongs to critical infrastructure facilities. The investigation established that at the time of the crime, the then director of this communal enterprise — a deputy of the Kharkiv City Council of the VIII convocation — together with his deputy and the head of one of the departments organized a scheme for the fictitious employment of conscripted men - the report says.

It is reported that its purpose was the illegal obtaining of reservations and deferrals from conscription for military service during mobilization.

"The 'dead souls' did not perform any labor duties and did not appear at their workplaces. In addition, it was established that the deputy director seized funds accrued to fictitiously employed persons, totaling about 3 million hryvnias," the prosecutor's office informs.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former director of the communal enterprise was notified of suspicion of:

• obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

• embezzlement of other people's property by abusing official position during martial law on a particularly large scale, by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, the suspect is abroad. He has been declared nationally and internationally wanted.

The deputy director is charged with similar crimes: obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period and seizing other people's property by abusing official position on a particularly large scale (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the department was notified of suspicion of complicity in committing the specified crime (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure for the latter two suspects — detention without the right to bail.

Addition

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police liquidated six new schemes of evasion from mobilization, which operated in various regions of Ukraine. 14 organizers were exposed in the schemes, who sold their "services" for 1.5 to 13 thousand US dollars. Among those detained are a former Cabinet official and the leadership of higher educational institutions.