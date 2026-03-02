Reserve+ expands capabilities: deferment for parents with many children available online
Kyiv • UNN
The Reserve+ application now offers the possibility of applying for a deferment for parents with many children, regardless of marital status. The process is fully automated and takes from a few minutes to several hours.
The government has launched the possibility of obtaining a deferment for large families in the Reserve+ application, regardless of marital status. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.
The Ministry of Defense continues to expand the list of mobilization deferments that can be processed in the Reserve+ application. This simplifies life for citizens who want to exercise their right to a deferment and removes additional burden from state institutions.
It is reported that now military conscripts can submit an online request if they:
- have three or more children under 18 – all born in Ukraine; children are taken into account regardless of marital status: born in one or different marriages or out of wedlock;
- are not debtors for alimony payments – that is, they have no debt or the debt does not exceed the amount of payments for three months;
- have correctly entered data (full name, date of birth, RNOKPP) in state registers.
If the data in the registers is outdated or the alimony debt exceeds three months, the deferment will not be granted. First, you need to update the information and pay off the alimony debt, after which you can submit the request again.
The ministry described the algorithm for submitting an online deferment:
- submit a request in the Reserve+ application;
- the system will automatically check the grounds through state registers;
- if the grounds are confirmed – the deferment is granted automatically, and information about it appears in the electronic military registration document.
The process is fully automated, without certificates, paper applications, and visits to the TCC or TsNAP. Usually, it takes from a few minutes to a few hours.
The ministry reminded that currently, 11 types of online deferments are available in Reserve+, which can be processed quickly and without bureaucracy, for the following categories:
- people with disabilities;
- temporarily unfit for service;
- parents of a child with a disability under 18 years of age;
- parents of an adult child with a disability of group I or II;
- those who have a wife (husband) with a disability of group I or II;
- those who have a father or mother with a disability of group I or II;
- women and men of military personnel with a child;
- parents of three or more children in one marriage;
- parents who raise a child under 18 years of age independently;
- students, graduate students;
- employees of higher and vocational education.
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada granted a 12-month deferment from mobilization for young people aged 18-24 who served under contract during martial law, by adopting the relevant bill.