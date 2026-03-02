Reserve+ expands capabilities: deferment for parents with many children available online

The government has launched the possibility of obtaining a deferment for large families in the Reserve+ application, regardless of marital status. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The Ministry of Defense continues to expand the list of mobilization deferments that can be processed in the Reserve+ application. This simplifies life for citizens who want to exercise their right to a deferment and removes additional burden from state institutions.

It is reported that now military conscripts can submit an online request if they:

If the data in the registers is outdated or the alimony debt exceeds three months, the deferment will not be granted. First, you need to update the information and pay off the alimony debt, after which you can submit the request again.

The ministry described the algorithm for submitting an online deferment:

The process is fully automated, without certificates, paper applications, and visits to the TCC or TsNAP. Usually, it takes from a few minutes to a few hours.