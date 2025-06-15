$41.490.00
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of the Russian shelling of the Kremenchuk community

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

On the night of June 15, Russia launched a massive attack on the Poltava region, Kremenchuk. Hits on energy and agricultural infrastructure, damage to houses were recorded.

Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of the Russian shelling of the Kremenchuk community

On the night of June 15, the military forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined attack on the Poltava region. Energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities were hit. Representatives of the State Emergency Service units published footage of the consequences of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk, reports UNN.

In total, there were 183 attack drones and 11 missiles of various types: "kinzhals", ballistic and cruise missiles. The main удар is on Poltava region, on Kremenchuk. And this is just one night.

According to the SES report:

As a result of enemy strikes on the territory of the Kremenchuk community, hits on energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities were recorded.

Fires broke out as a result of explosions and falling debris, which are currently localized.

- the press service of the SES reports.

Damage to residential buildings and vehicles was also recorded in the region.

Rescuers continued to work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with 194 air targets, including missiles and drones. Air defense forces shot down 167 targets, the main удар fell on Kremenchuk, where hits were recorded.

During the day, 94 shellings from various types of weapons of the border territories of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were recorded. Apartment buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties among civilians.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kremenchuk
