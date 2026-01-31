$42.850.08
January 30, 06:51 PM • 10645 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 16627 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 18894 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 14858 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 16097 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 17694 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 19416 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 20550 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21690 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25740 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Rescuers evacuated residents of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region; one woman had not left her home for three years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Rescuers from the "Phoenix" evacuation group transported two female residents of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, including an elderly woman who had not left her apartment for three years. She was taken to a safe location to receive assistance and care.

Rescuers evacuated residents of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region; one woman had not left her home for three years

Rescuers from the "Phoenix" evacuation group evacuated two residents of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. Among them was an elderly woman with limited mobility who had barely left her apartment in a five-story building for over three years. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that every step outside her home was difficult and anxious for the woman, but the rescuers helped her leave the dangerous area, supporting her at every stage of the journey.

The emergency workers transported the woman to a safe place where she can receive all the necessary help and care.

- reads the caption to the video.

It is indicated that this story is another reminder of how important it is not to delay the decision and evacuate in time.

Recall

The authorities announced a mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The decision concerns 40 children from 26 families, who will be accommodated in the Cherkasy region.

The last resident was evacuated from the village of Novokryvorizhzhia in Donetsk region13.01.26, 20:46 • 3940 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine