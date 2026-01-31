Rescuers evacuated residents of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region; one woman had not left her home for three years

Rescuers from the "Phoenix" evacuation group evacuated two residents of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. Among them was an elderly woman with limited mobility who had barely left her apartment in a five-story building for over three years. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that every step outside her home was difficult and anxious for the woman, but the rescuers helped her leave the dangerous area, supporting her at every stage of the journey.

The emergency workers transported the woman to a safe place where she can receive all the necessary help and care. - reads the caption to the video.

It is indicated that this story is another reminder of how important it is not to delay the decision and evacuate in time.

