Republican Vance explains why Taiwan is more important to the US than Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Republican candidate for vice president of the United States has declared that he will prioritize support for Taiwan over Ukraine because of its role in the global economy. Taiwan produces about half of the world's semiconductors.
James David Vance , a Republican candidate for vice president of the United States, believes that stability in the Indo-Pacific region and support for Taiwan should be a priority for the United States than military assistance to Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to Newsweek.
In an interview with Tim Dillon, Vance said that support for Ukraine has become a less important element of US foreign policy, given the growing threats to Taiwan and its more important role in the global economy.
"Ukraine is not as important to us as other regions of the world, right? Just putting the cards on the table," Vance said, adding that "Taiwan makes so many computer chips, right? It's such a driving force behind all the economic growth, if the Chinese take over Taiwan, it would be very bad for us.
According to ShipHub, Taiwan is the world leader in the production of semiconductors: the country's enterprises account for about half of the global market.
Vance said that the importance of this market, as well as the growing threat of Taiwan's potential transition to Chinese control, made this issue a top priority for the United States.
On October 26, James David Vance, a Republican candidate for vice president of the United States, commented on the war in Ukraine and spoke about "ceding territory." He stated that Donald Trump's leadership would facilitate a "peaceful" settlement.