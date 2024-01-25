Senate Republican leader: we are in a "difficult position" over border and aid package for Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100809 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111874 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141922 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138875 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171934 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283824 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178244 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46525 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35471 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68469 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37563 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57355 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100809 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251233 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261593 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57355 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141922 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107162 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107136 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123227 views
Actual
Senate Republican leader: we are in a "difficult position" over border and aid package for Ukraine

Senate Republican leader: we are in a "difficult position" over border and aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45418 views

The Republican leader in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, has said that disagreements on immigration could prevent the approval of a comprehensive aid package for Ukraine. Disagreements that emerged after bipartisan talks on immigration could lead to Congress considering these issues separately.

The Republican leader in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, has told the Republican Party that they are in a "quandary" over the border and the Ukraine aid package.

This UNN reports with reference to CNN.  

According to a Republican Party source familiar with the matter, McConnell told Republicans in a private meeting Wednesday that they are in a "quandary" given that bipartisan negotiations on immigration have created intra-party animosity and may have closed the way to approving a sweeping package..

- said in the message.  

It has been noted that new doubts from the Republican leader in the Senate - a leading proponent of increased aid to Ukraine - suggest that Congress may have to take up the issues in their entirety or break the package into separate parts, although no decisions have been made.

Sources said McConnell's goal at the meeting was to explain to his colleagues that there is no clear path forward unless members are willing to compromise. The new doubts came as Republicans in the House - backed by Trump, who has criticized immigration as a major election issue - protested the bipartisan talks, even before they had concluded.

Republicans are already divided on whether to approve any aid to Ukraine, even though they have insisted that the border issue must be resolved before aid to Ukraine is approved. On top of that, the demand by Republicans in the House to pass a border security bill - HR 2 - is no match for Democrats

- said in the message. 

Senate Republican Leader: Russian Defeat In Ukraine In Direct U.S. Interest25.01.2024, 09:24 • 40854 views

   During the meeting, McConnell read Trump's 2018 quote questioning whether Democrats could ever vote for border security and a message to his Republican colleagues that this may be the best opportunity for Republicans to secure the border in decades.    

The most dangerous moment since the Second World War: the Republican Party calls for an increase in US defense spending25.01.2024, 10:40 • 29347 views

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who is among those who support the aid increase, said he just wanted to remind his colleagues that inaction can have consequences.  

Supplement  

Biden hopes to get a border agreement in the Senate next week, on which aid to Ukraine depends. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising