The most dangerous moment since the Second World War: the Republican Party calls for an increase in US defense spending

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104166 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114022 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144448 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140763 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177929 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285224 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178308 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167317 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148901 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37036 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40476 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51169 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71303 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37737 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 104166 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237436 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262600 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71303 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144448 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107609 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107558 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123620 views
The most dangerous moment since the Second World War: the Republican Party calls for an increase in US defense spending

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29349 views

At a meeting at the Heritage Foundation think tank, Republican Senator Roger Wicker expressed concern about the readiness of the US military, despite the fact that Congress has allocated more than $800 billion for national defense. Wicker called for increased defense spending, citing growing global challenges and predictions that China may be preparing to attack Taiwan in 2027.

Growing challenges in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East are among the key topics discussed among American politicians  . During the meeting at the Heritage Foundation think tank, attention was drawn to the fact that the U.S. armed forces, despite the allocation of more than $800 billion for national defense by Congress, are facing a question of their rating.

 This is reported by UNN, with reference to the information resource "Voice of America".

Details

Republican Senator Roger Wicker, during a meeting at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, expressed concern.

We are living in the most dangerous moment since the Second World War. We need to be reminded of this

 ," he said.

During the discussion, the participants of the Heritage Foundation meeting debated the rating of the US military forces, which was published on Wednesday. Some representatives pointed out that the rating was insufficient, which they said was the result of poorly defined priorities, dramatic changes in security policy, and a "deep lack of seriousness" in the national security system, while threats to US interests are growing.

The armed forces are too small, they are too old in terms of the equipment they use, and they are too unprepared

- said retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Dakota Wood, senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation and editor of the Military Power Index.

According to the participants of the meeting, the practice of the US Congress to postpone a potential "shutdown" with temporary budget resolutions is fraught with disaster.

Commenting on Russia's war, Wicker said that "the good news from Ukraine is that they have woken up NATO and the alliance has realized that it has to 'pay for its own needs' without waiting for someone else to 'pay the bill.

Image

According to a representative of the US Republican Party, the strengthening and expansion of NATO came as a shock and a great disappointment to Russian President Putin. However, the politician called on the United States to increase spending on its own defense in the next 3 years, given analysts' predictions that China may be preparing to attack Taiwan in 2027.

Recall

The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the opening of the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format).

According to Austin, the focus should be on both Ukraine's needs on the battlefield and helping it sustain its defense forces for the long term.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader: Every day we are getting closer to approving funding for Ukraine25.01.24, 10:19 • 22284 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising