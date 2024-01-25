The most dangerous moment since the Second World War: the Republican Party calls for an increase in US defense spending

Growing challenges in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East are among the key topics discussed among American politicians . During the meeting at the Heritage Foundation think tank, attention was drawn to the fact that the U.S. armed forces, despite the allocation of more than $800 billion for national defense by Congress, are facing a question of their rating.

Republican Senator Roger Wicker, during a meeting at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, expressed concern.

We are living in the most dangerous moment since the Second World War. We need to be reminded of this ," he said.

During the discussion, the participants of the Heritage Foundation meeting debated the rating of the US military forces, which was published on Wednesday. Some representatives pointed out that the rating was insufficient, which they said was the result of poorly defined priorities, dramatic changes in security policy, and a "deep lack of seriousness" in the national security system, while threats to US interests are growing.

The armed forces are too small, they are too old in terms of the equipment they use, and they are too unprepared - said retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Dakota Wood, senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation and editor of the Military Power Index.

According to the participants of the meeting, the practice of the US Congress to postpone a potential "shutdown" with temporary budget resolutions is fraught with disaster.

Commenting on Russia's war, Wicker said that "the good news from Ukraine is that they have woken up NATO and the alliance has realized that it has to 'pay for its own needs' without waiting for someone else to 'pay the bill.

According to a representative of the US Republican Party, the strengthening and expansion of NATO came as a shock and a great disappointment to Russian President Putin. However, the politician called on the United States to increase spending on its own defense in the next 3 years, given analysts' predictions that China may be preparing to attack Taiwan in 2027.

The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the opening of the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format).

According to Austin, the focus should be on both Ukraine's needs on the battlefield and helping it sustain its defense forces for the long term.

