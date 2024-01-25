Senate Democratic Majority Leader: Every day we are getting closer to approving funding for Ukraine

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, during a speech in the Senate, pointed out the urgent need for bipartisan cooperation to pass an additional national security bill that includes funding for Ukraine, noting that every day congressmen are getting a little closer to a solution, UNN reports.

Right now, negotiators in the Senate on both sides are working hard to approve another package of assistance to Ukraine by finalizing our supplemental national security package. (...) It's been a busy and productive week for negotiators as they continued to work tirelessly on the issues that still remain outstanding. Every day we are getting a little closer, but there are still problems to be solved. But one thing is for sure: we will continue to push for this - Schumer said.

According to him, "this package will not only be a lifeline for Ukraine, but will also protect our border, send aid to Israel, provide humanitarian assistance to innocent citizens in the Gaza Strip, and strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific region."

He noted that the last security assistance package for Ukraine was a $250 million package, and this announcement was made on December 27, four weeks ago. "Since then, Ukraine has not received any more aid - no aid - and will not receive any more unless Congress takes action. In the meantime, it has been reported that Russia is beginning to resupply with North Korea, including North Korean missiles," Schumer pointed out.

Regarding the passage of the new legislation, Schumer said he had been in touch with his colleagues in the Senate, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and the White House "every step of the way.

"The goal, of course, is to put forward a proposal that can get at least sixty votes in the Senate. This means that both sides must recognize that they will not get everything they want. This means that members of this body must avoid maximalist demands, silencing tactics, and attempts to sabotage the negotiations before they are even completed. There is too much at stake to play these games," the Senate Democratic Majority Leader emphasized.

He noted that "crossing the finish line will not be easy, but Senate Democrats are going to stay the course until the job is done.

"We need to complete the work on the additional law. We are not there yet, but we will continue to work," he summarized.

