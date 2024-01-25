Senate Republican Leader: Russian Defeat In Ukraine In Direct U.S. Interest

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell spoke in the Senate on national security priorities, pointing out that Russia's defeat in Ukraine is in the direct interest of the United States, UNN reports.

I have never had any illusions about why America supports Ukraine's struggle. It was never about charity. It is not about virtue signaling or abstract principles of international relations. It is about cold, hard American interests. It is in the direct interest of the United States that authoritarian regimes do not allow themselves to freely redraw the map by force. It is in our interest to help degrade the armed forces of a major adversary without sacrificing American lives. It is in our interest to help deter aggressive behavior before it sparks a broader conflict and poses a direct threat to our closest allies and trading partners - McConnell said.

"We cannot pretend that America has been immunized against the consequences of the war in Europe. We cannot afford to think that leaving Russian aggression unchecked will somehow strengthen America's position in strategic competition with China. Accelerating Russia's defeat in Europe is exactly what will help us avoid facing simultaneous aggression from adversaries in Europe and the Indo-Pacific," he said.

According to him, "the West's efforts to deter and defend against our adversaries-in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific-remain a commitment that requires America's participation.

"They require that we continue to invest heavily in new capabilities for our own military, as well as in strengthening our defense industrial capabilities to meet growing demand and maintain long-term competitiveness. That's what the Supplemental National Security Authorization Act will do: invest tens of billions of dollars right here at home and continue to bring new, advanced capabilities to our arsenal, built in America by American workers. The Senate will soon have a chance to restore our sovereignty at our southern border. To invest in our strategic competition with China. And to restore our credibility in the eyes of our allies and adversaries alike," he concluded.

