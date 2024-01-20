Biden hopes to get a border deal in the Senate next week, on which aid to Ukraine depends

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday made it clear that he hopes a deal on the U.S.-Mexico border that could unlock funding for Ukraine can be reached next week, at least in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and said he is ready to approve "sweeping changes," UNN reports citing Reuters.

Republicans in the US Congress have blocked emergency funding for Ukraine in an attempt to push through a new security policy on the US-Mexico border. They blame Biden's policy for the influx of immigrants to the United States.

I think next week we will be able to decide something at least in the Senate, and I hope it will be a bipartisan package - Biden told an audience of mayors gathered at the White House.

"Now the question for the Speaker and the House Republicans is whether they are ready to act as well," he said.

In the House of Representatives, where Republicans have a slim majority, some hardline members have threatened to try to oust Speaker Mike Johnson if he brings a border security agreement to the floor as part of a package that also includes aid to Ukraine.

On Friday, Biden acknowledged that changes in immigration policy are needed.

"I'm ready to solve the problem, I'm really ready - major changes, and I mean that sincerely," he said. - "I believe we need significant changes in border policy, including changes in our asylum system.

Biden did not go into details, but later told reporters that the border was not secure.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre earlier told reporters that the talks with Republican and Democratic senators were productive and encouraging, but declined to provide details.

The US Senate is expected to consider a package of measures on border security and Ukraine next week