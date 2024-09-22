Repeated pollution is moving along the Seim River: darkening of water is recorded in Baturyn

Repeated pollution is moving along the Sejm River channel. In particular, in Baturyn, darkening of the water and a slight specific odor have already been recorded . This was stated by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Regarding the Seim River. Repeated contamination continues to move along the Seym River channel. At the point of Baturin, darkening of the water, a slight specific odor, and no fish kill are observed - the ministry summarized.

Also, in Mutyn and Ozarychi, the water is turbid, with the level of chemical oxygen consumption exceeding the norm by 4.3 times. There is no dissolved oxygen.

At the same time, improvement is recorded for the village of Chumakove - water transparency has increased, but a yellow-green tint remains, and in some places it is grayish.

Further downstream, water quality indicators did not change over the day. The water is clear, there is practically no sediment at the bottom, there is no unpleasant odor, and no fish pestilence is observed.

Addendum

The Ministry of Environment adds that the situation on the Desna River has stabilized. In particular, along the entire length of the river in Chernihiv region, the water has brightened, and in some places there is no dark-colored sediment, unpleasant odor, or fish kill.

The river is also home to living aquatic bioresources.

No pollution movement in the Kyiv region is recorded - the department summarizes.

In Kyiv authorities said that the water supplied to homes is of high quality and safe