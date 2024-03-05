$41.340.03
+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Repeated explosions occurred in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 37559 views

Air defense systems in Odesa repeatedly exploded while intercepting five waves of attack drones moving toward the city from the Black Sea.

Repeated explosions occurred in Odesa

Repeated explosions have been heard in Odesa. The press service of the Operational Command "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported to Telegram that air defense systems are operating in Odesa, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force announced on Telegram that a group of attack drones was moving toward Odesa.

Between 00:36 and 2:18, the agency reported five waves of UAVs moving toward Odesa from the Black Sea.

Later, the Air Force said that the drones were spotted in Odesa's Velykyi Fontan district.

A series of explosions occurred in Odesa05.03.24, 00:52 • 34461 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Black Sea
Odesa
