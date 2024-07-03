Repeated explosions occurred in Dnipro

For the second time in the morning, explosions were heard in Dnipro. Earlier, the Air Force warned of a missile fired in the direction of Dnipro, UNN reported.

According to Suspilne, explosions are heard in Dnipro again.

The head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Sergey Lysak urged residents to stay in shelters until the alarm ends.

Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile headed toward Dnipro.

Earlier, explosions were heard in Dnipro following reports of a group of attack drones flying toward the city from the west.

Explosions also occurred in Zaporizhzhia.