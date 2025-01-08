Repeated explosions occur in Zaporizhzhia after report of ballistic threat

Repeated explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region after the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat, UNN reports , citing RMA head Ivan Fedorov.

"Repeated explosions," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks on the regions of Ukraine where air alert has been declared.

Previously

It was reported that the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure.

As a result of the Russian strike, one person was killedand three others were wounded.