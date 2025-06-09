Repatriation of the bodies of dead soldiers: Coordination Headquarters stated that work on this is ongoing

$41.400.07
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 468 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 1998 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 5536 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 19098 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 18931 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 25385 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 78243 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73692 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45555 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46029 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 68837 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 41754 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 47082 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 66335 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 25090 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 19106 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 78249 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 104726 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 92501 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239614 views
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 25177 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 41971 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73693 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 108002 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 130362 views
Repatriation of the bodies of dead soldiers: Coordination Headquarters stated that work on this is ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

The process of repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who died defending the Motherland continues. Also, on June 9, an exchange with the Russian Federation started, which will last several days, including the wounded and those under 25 years of age.

Repatriation of the bodies of dead soldiers: Coordination Headquarters stated that work on this is ongoing

Work on the repatriation of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul is ongoing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Details

Work is underway to repatriate the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who died while defending the Motherland 

 - informs the Coordination Headquarters.

Addition

Today, June 9, an exchange with the Russian Federation began, which will last in several stages in the coming days. Among the categories of those who are being returned now are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25 years of age.

Among those released are representatives of the Naval Forces, the Land Forces, and the Territorial Defense Forces. There are defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than 3 years in captivity.

Let us remind you

On June 7, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia allegedly began the implementation of the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of allegedly unexpectedly postponing it to an indefinite period.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reacted to the words of the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, noting that in fact the terms of the start of repatriation measures were agreed on Tuesday with authorized representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state and should begin as planned.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
