Repatriation of the bodies of dead soldiers: Coordination Headquarters stated that work on this is ongoing

Work on the repatriation of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul is ongoing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Details

Work is underway to repatriate the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who died while defending the Motherland - informs the Coordination Headquarters.

Addition

Today, June 9, an exchange with the Russian Federation began, which will last in several stages in the coming days. Among the categories of those who are being returned now are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25 years of age.

Among those released are representatives of the Naval Forces, the Land Forces, and the Territorial Defense Forces. There are defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than 3 years in captivity.

Let us remind you

On June 7, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia allegedly began the implementation of the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of allegedly unexpectedly postponing it to an indefinite period.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reacted to the words of the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, noting that in fact the terms of the start of repatriation measures were agreed on Tuesday with authorized representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state and should begin as planned.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners.