Відмовились виконати бойовий наказ: чотирьом військовим з Київщини повідомили про підозру

Four servicemen who, under martial law, deliberately refused to carry out the combat order of their commanders, reports UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to the Bureau of Investigation, at different times, servicemen of a unit stationed in Kyiv region, despite being fit for service, refused to go to the area of combat operations. Unlike their comrades, who carried out the order, these soldiers deliberately and openly ignored the order, acting contrary to current legislation.

The SBI emphasized that the duty to protect the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine is enshrined in Article 65 of the Constitution of Ukraine. Persons who evade this duty, as well as those who commit other military crimes, will be held accountable regardless of their position or military rank.

All four defendants were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 402 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - disobedience committed under martial law and taken into custody.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices