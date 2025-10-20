Reduction of bail for former Deputy Head of the Supreme Court Lvov: SAP will appeal the HACC's decision

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is going to appeal the change in the pre-trial restraint for the former Deputy Head of the Supreme Court - this refers to Bohdan Lvov. This is reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

As previously reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail amount from over UAH 300 million to UAH 20 million for Bohdan Lvov, the former head of the Commercial Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court. He is a suspect in the case of seizing the so-called "Viktor Medvedchuk's pipeline."

The SAP stated that they do not agree with this court decision and will appeal it in the court of appeal.

On October 5, 2022, the Head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniaziev, dismissed the head of the Commercial Court of Cassation, Bohdan Lvov, from the staff of the Supreme Court based on a letter from the SBU regarding his Russian citizenship.

On January 10, 2024, the Kyiv District Administrative Court satisfied the lawsuit of Bohdan Lvov, the former head of the Commercial Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, regarding his reinstatement as a judge.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the presence of Russian citizenship in Bohdan Lvov, the head of the Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

Bohdan Lviv was elected deputy head of the new Supreme Court in 2017.

On September 15, 2022, an investigation by journalists of the "Schemes" project was released, according to which Lvov has had a Russian citizen's passport since 1999 and an individual taxpayer number in the official register of the Russian Federal Tax Service since 2010.