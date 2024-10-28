Recruitment centers have already received almost 23 thousand applications - Ministry of Defense
Since the recruitment centers opened, 22,763 Ukrainians have applied to them. About 5,600 candidates are currently undergoing the preparatory stage before joining the Defense Forces. UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
Last week, 853 Ukrainians applied to recruitment centers, 197 of whom have already started their service in the Defense Forces.
In total, 22,763 people have used the centers' services since they started operating. Of these, 5,612 candidates are currently undergoing the preparation stage, looking for vacancies and completing paperwork.
Among the candidates, 81% are men and 19% are women.
Since February, recruiting centers have been opened in Ukraine, namely in Lviv . The Ministry of Defense explainedthat the recruiting center was created in civilian infrastructure, and this is how it differs from the TCC.
Recruiting centers are now being opened abroad as well. In particular, the first recruitment center for recruiting Ukrainian volunteers was opened in Poland.
