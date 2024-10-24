Recruiting at "Reserve+" received more than 2,500 applications in less than a week
Kyiv • UNN
In less than a week after the launch of recruitment, Reserve+ received more than 2,500 applications. The system is becoming an ecosystem of services for people liable for military service and military units.
Those wishing to join the Defense Forces have already left more than 2,500 applications in less than a week of recruitment through the "Reserve+" application, the Defense Ministry reported, UNN writes.
Details
"Less than a week after the launch of recruitment through Reserve+, the number of responses to vacancies has already exceeded 2,500. This is a clear confirmation that there is a great demand for service in the Defense Forces," Chernogorenko wrote on Facebook.
As noted in the Ministry of Defense, now if a military unit is looking for a person to fill a position, they can post a vacancy through Lobby X and it will appear in Reserve+.
Chernogorenko noted that Reserve+ is becoming an ecosystem of services not only for people liable for military service but also for military units. "Here you can find your brigade and fill a hot vacancy in your team," she said.
