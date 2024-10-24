Army+ launches online military training: what courses are available
Kyiv • UNN
The Army+ app has launched an online learning service with verified military materials. Courses on general training, field life, and unmanned systems are available, and new areas are planned to be added.
The Army+ app for the military has online training that will help improve their knowledge, in particular for service in the field, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Thursday, UNN reports.
The Army+ app now has an online learning service that contains verified military training materials. This will allow our soldiers to acquire important knowledge even in field conditions
Currently, courses on "General Training", "Life in the Field" and "Unmanned Systems" are available to military personnel authorized in the app. Each course is divided into modules with lessons. After each module there is a test to check knowledge, and at the end of the course there is an exam.
This will help not only to receive information, but also to assimilate it in practice, Umerov added.
He also indicated that the Ministry of Defense is currently working on new courses, such as "Communication on the Battlefield" and "Psychological Training.
"Our goal is to ensure that every soldier is prepared for modern warfare as effectively as possible. After all, knowledge is not only strength, it is an opportunity to save lives and defeat the enemy," Umerov emphasized.
Recall
In August , the President of Ukraine introduced a new app "Army+" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The app is supposed to simplify bureaucratic processes and will include electronic reports, Army ID, polls, and secure communication between soldiers.