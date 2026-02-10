Reconstruction and Strengthening Commitments: Zelenskyy Discussed Ongoing Work with Ukraine's Partners with Markarova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Oksana Markarova, former Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, the current work with Ukraine's partners on reconstruction in our country and strengthening contacts with the world, UNN reports.

We discussed with Oksana Markarova the current work with Ukraine's partners on reconstruction in our country and strengthening contacts with the world for more effective protection of Ukraine from Russian aggression. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, all areas of cooperation with partners - both official and those involving business and investors - should work one hundred percent.

Grateful to Oksana for her activity. Government officials are ready to help. - summarized the Head of State.

EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico