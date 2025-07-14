Reconnect with yourself: 8 steps to mental health

If you feel that everything is "not right" and everything is "wrong" - this is a sign of a problem that should be treated more carefully. The mental health program, initiated by Olena Zelenska, advises 8 steps, and assures that contact with oneself and a good feeling can be restored, UNN reports.

Details

8 signs that you are losing touch with yourself

1. You constantly say: "I'm fine," even though you're not fine at all.

You're not fine, but you've taught yourself to mask your true emotions. Ask yourself what you really feel right now? And don't be afraid to answer honestly.

Try not to measure your state with extremes, "good" or "bad."

Use:

"anxious";

"irritated";

"joyful";

After all, your mood and emotions have more shades.

2. Nothing pleases you at all.

Even things that used to bring pleasure.

Try to listen to yourself - what could inspire you now? Don't be afraid to reconsider your attitude towards usual activities and try new ones - advises the Mental Health Program.

3. You don't remember how to be proud of yourself

You've had to survive for so long that you can't just be happy for yourself and notice your achievements.

As if nothing you do is enough.

Celebrate all your victories: doing daily routine tasks or defending your own boundaries is already a reason to be proud.

4. You get distracted a lot and often

Do you watch a lot of reels or constantly do something?

Perhaps to avoid unpleasant thoughts or emotions.

Try to rest without external triggers for at least 10 minutes a day. Such calm is very necessary for the brain

5. You don't recognize yourself

You've had to go through so much that you miss the version of yourself that felt real.

Remember what made you feel like yourself. Perhaps it's your favorite songs, conversations with loved ones, or diaries – parts of you remain in them. - advises the blog.

6. You no longer dream

You don't make plans, because hope and thoughts about the future seem dangerous and always end in disappointment.

Allow dreams to return gradually. Start small - dream of a short weekend trip or a new hobby project. - make them happen. Let yourself remember that the main thing is that it's possible

7. You feel tired even after sleeping.

And this is not physical fatigue, but a consequence of emotional burnout, when you live a life for a long time that you don't feel is your own.

Start your morning mindfully. Even a short stretch, journaling, or breathing exercises will help you reconnect with yourself - states the Mental Health Program initiated by Olena Zelenska.

8. You feel guilty for resting

You feel uncomfortable doing nothing, as if your worth depends on how productive you are

Remind yourself that you cannot be in harmony with yourself without sufficient rest. Plan it in advance

Recall

After a working day, you want to relax, forget about deadlines, turn off your thoughts. Most often, we dive into social networks to switch off, but this does not always help. The thing is that when watching TikTok or Instagram, we get a quick dopamine rush, which gives only short-term pleasure and does not allow our body and brain to fully rest and restore energy.