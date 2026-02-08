Recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea or Donbas by any country during a peaceful settlement will be legally invalid - Sybiha

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
05:37 PM • 994 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 3966 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 10344 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 13340 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 14533 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 12006 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 10658 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23468 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37237 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 35453 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4m/s
77%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistakeFebruary 8, 08:56 AM • 13333 views
British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communicationsFebruary 8, 10:32 AM • 9932 views
Indian refineries cut Russian oil purchases to seal deal with US - ReutersFebruary 8, 10:48 AM • 7146 views
FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General AlekseevFebruary 8, 11:28 AM • 5794 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor03:32 PM • 7030 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 21843 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 43245 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 62680 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 56559 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 57425 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Village
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 21630 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 35769 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 37547 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 46223 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 49021 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea or Donbas by any country during a peaceful settlement will be legally invalid - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Ukraine seeks to obtain Western security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that any recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea or Donbas will be legally invalid.

Recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea or Donbas by any country during a peaceful settlement will be legally invalid - Sybiha

Ukraine is focused on obtaining Western security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression after a ceasefire comes into effect. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, any country's decision during a peace settlement to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea or Donbas will be "legally invalid," UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US, according to Sybiha, has confirmed to Ukraine its readiness to ratify security guarantees in Congress; they will then provide security "support" to uphold a peace agreement, although there will be no American troops on the ground in Ukraine.

"Personally, at this stage, I don't believe in any security infrastructure or architecture without Americans... We must have them by our side – and they are already in this process. This is a huge, huge achievement," he said.

A statement released after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris last month said that allies would participate in a proposed US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism. Officials said this would likely include drones, sensors, and satellites, rather than American troops.

The Foreign Minister stated that some other countries, in addition to the UK and France, which have already publicly committed, have confirmed their readiness to send troops to Ukraine as a deterrent force, but he declined to name them.

In addition to a "ground contingent," Sybiha said there should be a mechanism similar to Article Five of the NATO alliance agreement, which classifies an attack on one member state as an attack on all. He added that Ukraine's proposed membership in the European Union would also provide an additional element of security.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine wants to join the 27-country bloc by 2027, which will require significant reforms and legislation.

Only Trump can stop Russia's war against Ukraine - Sybiha08.02.26, 19:25 • 824 views

Addendum

On Saturday, Zelenskyy expressed concern about bilateral talks between Russia and the US, which he said included a Moscow proposal for $12 trillion in investments. Sybiha said some of these discussions could affect Ukraine's sovereignty or security, and Kyiv would not support any such agreements made without it.

He also stated that any country's decision during a peace settlement to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea or Donbas, Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, would be "legally invalid."

"We will never recognize this. And it will be a violation of international law," Sybiha said. "This is not about Ukraine. This is a matter of principle."

They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as Russian07.02.26, 14:21 • 7910 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
United States Congress
Reuters
NATO
European Union
Paris
France
Great Britain
Crimea
United States
Ukraine