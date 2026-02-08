Recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea or Donbas by any country during a peaceful settlement will be legally invalid - Sybiha

Ukraine is focused on obtaining Western security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression after a ceasefire comes into effect. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, any country's decision during a peace settlement to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea or Donbas will be "legally invalid," UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US, according to Sybiha, has confirmed to Ukraine its readiness to ratify security guarantees in Congress; they will then provide security "support" to uphold a peace agreement, although there will be no American troops on the ground in Ukraine.

"Personally, at this stage, I don't believe in any security infrastructure or architecture without Americans... We must have them by our side – and they are already in this process. This is a huge, huge achievement," he said.

A statement released after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris last month said that allies would participate in a proposed US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism. Officials said this would likely include drones, sensors, and satellites, rather than American troops.

The Foreign Minister stated that some other countries, in addition to the UK and France, which have already publicly committed, have confirmed their readiness to send troops to Ukraine as a deterrent force, but he declined to name them.

In addition to a "ground contingent," Sybiha said there should be a mechanism similar to Article Five of the NATO alliance agreement, which classifies an attack on one member state as an attack on all. He added that Ukraine's proposed membership in the European Union would also provide an additional element of security.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine wants to join the 27-country bloc by 2027, which will require significant reforms and legislation.

Addendum

On Saturday, Zelenskyy expressed concern about bilateral talks between Russia and the US, which he said included a Moscow proposal for $12 trillion in investments. Sybiha said some of these discussions could affect Ukraine's sovereignty or security, and Kyiv would not support any such agreements made without it.

He also stated that any country's decision during a peace settlement to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea or Donbas, Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, would be "legally invalid."

"We will never recognize this. And it will be a violation of international law," Sybiha said. "This is not about Ukraine. This is a matter of principle."

