Ready to transport increased volumes of electricity in winter: Head of Ukrenergo on the state of the Ukrainian energy system

The Ukrainian transmission system network is ready to transport increased volumes of electricity in winter. This was stated by Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NPC "Ukrenergo", during a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries, reports the press service of "Ukrenergo", according to UNN.

In recent weeks, the enemy has changed its shelling tactics and focused on massive attacks not on the Ukrainian energy system as a whole, but on its elements in certain regions. Under such conditions, the support of energy workers by international partners has become even more relevant, in particular, in the context of strengthening the stability of the Ukrainian IPS against enemy attacks. Protective structures have already been built at most substations of the transmission system. Their effectiveness has already been proven dozens of times, when the equipment remained intact after enemy hits. - Zaichenko stated.

He informed the G7 diplomats about the readiness of the Ukrainian energy system for the heating season.

The transmission system network is ready to transport increased volumes of electricity in winter. But the risks caused by Russian shelling remain very high. To strengthen the resilience of our energy system, its ability to quickly recover after shelling, we need to continue accumulating a stock of scarce equipment. Without international support, this is very difficult. - Zaichenko added.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine handed over a list of urgent needs of the energy sector to the G7 countries.