03:10 PM • 15840 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 17539 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 17579 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 21601 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 21880 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 47682 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45194 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72526 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60097 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57098 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Publications
Exclusives
Ready to transport increased volumes of electricity in winter: Head of Ukrenergo on the state of the Ukrainian energy system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Ukraine's transmission system network is ready to transport increased volumes of electricity in winter, said Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo". He noted that protective structures have already been built at most substations, which have proven their effectiveness, but the risks of Russian shelling remain high.

Ready to transport increased volumes of electricity in winter: Head of Ukrenergo on the state of the Ukrainian energy system

The Ukrainian transmission system network is ready to transport increased volumes of electricity in winter. This was stated by Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NPC "Ukrenergo", during a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries, reports the press service of "Ukrenergo", according to UNN.

In recent weeks, the enemy has changed its shelling tactics and focused on massive attacks not on the Ukrainian energy system as a whole, but on its elements in certain regions. Under such conditions, the support of energy workers by international partners has become even more relevant, in particular, in the context of strengthening the stability of the Ukrainian IPS against enemy attacks. Protective structures have already been built at most substations of the transmission system. Their effectiveness has already been proven dozens of times, when the equipment remained intact after enemy hits.

- Zaichenko stated.

He informed the G7 diplomats about the readiness of the Ukrainian energy system for the heating season.

The transmission system network is ready to transport increased volumes of electricity in winter. But the risks caused by Russian shelling remain very high. To strengthen the resilience of our energy system, its ability to quickly recover after shelling, we need to continue accumulating a stock of scarce equipment. Without international support, this is very difficult.

- Zaichenko added.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine handed over a list of urgent needs of the energy sector to the G7 countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine