02:46 PM • 4296 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 10176 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 11955 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 14160 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 27717 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 12494 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 19610 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49796 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82378 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51634 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 27717 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 56020 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 91274 views
Rare Ukrainian-language film adaptations of Kotsiubynsky found in Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Rare Ukrainian-language versions of film adaptations of the writer's works have been found in the Kotsiubynsky Museum in Chernihiv. Among the finds are film copies of short and feature films from the 1950s.

Rare Ukrainian-language film adaptations of Kotsiubynsky found in Chernihiv region
Photo: Dovzhenko Centre

Rare Ukrainian-language versions of film adaptations of the famous Ukrainian writer Mykhailo Kotsiubynsky (1864 – 1913) have been discovered at the Mykhailo Kotsiubynsky Chernihiv Literary-Memorial Museum-Reserve. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Dovzhenko Center.

Details

Kateryna Fedko, chief curator of the funds, and Oleh Olifer, film expert at the Dovzhenko Center, found the following unique artifacts:

  • 35 mm film prints of short films "Pe-koptior (On the Stove)" (1956, dir. Volodymyr Karasiov) and "Horses Are Not Guilty" (1956, dir. Stanislav Komar) produced by the Odesa Film Studio;
    • 16 mm film prints of full-length films "Bloody Dawn" (1956, dir. Oleksiy Shvachko) and "At a High Price" (1957, dir. Mark Donskoy) produced by the Dovzhenko Kyiv Film Studio.

      The find in Chernihiv is a rarity and a great stroke of luck. Most Ukrainian films of the 1950s and 1960s had Ukrainian-language versions, but a large part of them are currently considered lost. After examining the condition of the films and appropriate preparation, the films will be digitized by the Dovzhenko Center Film Laboratory.

      - the post says.

      Recall

      Earlier, UNN reported that a bust of Ukrainian Hetman Ivan Mazepa was unveiled in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyCulture
      Director
      Film
      Chernihiv
      Kyiv