Rare Ukrainian-language film adaptations of Kotsiubynsky found in Chernihiv region

Rare Ukrainian-language versions of film adaptations of the famous Ukrainian writer Mykhailo Kotsiubynsky (1864 – 1913) have been discovered at the Mykhailo Kotsiubynsky Chernihiv Literary-Memorial Museum-Reserve. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Dovzhenko Center.

Kateryna Fedko, chief curator of the funds, and Oleh Olifer, film expert at the Dovzhenko Center, found the following unique artifacts:

35 mm film prints of short films "Pe-koptior (On the Stove)" (1956, dir. Volodymyr Karasiov) and "Horses Are Not Guilty" (1956, dir. Stanislav Komar) produced by the Odesa Film Studio;

16 mm film prints of full-length films "Bloody Dawn" (1956, dir. Oleksiy Shvachko) and "At a High Price" (1957, dir. Mark Donskoy) produced by the Dovzhenko Kyiv Film Studio.

The find in Chernihiv is a rarity and a great stroke of luck. Most Ukrainian films of the 1950s and 1960s had Ukrainian-language versions, but a large part of them are currently considered lost. After examining the condition of the films and appropriate preparation, the films will be digitized by the Dovzhenko Center Film Laboratory. - the post says.

