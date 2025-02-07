Rapists of a 14-year-old girl from Zakarpattia will be imprisoned for 6 years

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 2154 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56982 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101292 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104787 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101951 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103489 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105552 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101879 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83909 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110761 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105159 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 2145 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122008 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128523 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161728 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105159 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110761 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138146 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139911 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167709 views
Rapists of a 14-year-old girl from Zakarpattia will be imprisoned for 6 years

Rapists of a 14-year-old girl from Zakarpattia will be imprisoned for 6 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27069 views

A Volovets court sentenced three defendants accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl to 6 years in prison. The court also ordered the victim to pay UAH 300,000 in non-pecuniary damage.

A Volovets court has found three defendants guilty in a case of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia and sentenced them to 6 years in prison. The victim's lawyers are awaiting an appeal and say that the fight continues, UNN reports.

Today, a judge of the Volovets District Court announced the verdict that the whole of Ukraine had been waiting for. The defendants in the case of sexual abuse of a girl in Zakarpattia received real prison sentences. The court sentenced each defendant to 6 years in prison. The court did not find any grounds to release the defendants from punishment with a probationary period

- the law firm representing the victim girl said. 

The court also partially satisfied the civil claim of the injured party. Of the claimed UAH 450 thousand of moral damages, the court recovered UAH 300 thousand from the defendants, as the defendants had already reimbursed part of the amount.

"There will most likely be an appeal. So our fight continues," the lawyers added.

Recall 

In the summer of 2021, in the village of Verkhni Vorota in Zakarpattia, three teenagers raped a 14-year-old girl and recorded it on video, which they later sent to their peers.

Three of the defendants pleaded guilty in court, and the district court sentenced them to five years in prison, but then commuted the sentence to a two-year suspended sentence. 

The verdict was passed under Article 153 of the Criminal Code (sexual violence without penetration), not Article 152 (rape).

During the trial, the victim's rights were violated - the trial was held without her lawyer, and her interests were represented by the local child protection service, which itself provided positive characteristics of the accused.

Subsequently, the Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets took control of this case.

In October 2024, the case gained even more publicity, as it became known from social media that two young men aged 18, who are suspects in the case, wanted to mobilize through the Obukhiv military training center to avoid punishment.

The Ministry of Defense responded to this and stated that "the suspects in this serious crime were denied mobilization to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
