Ramstein 23: Pentagon chief opens meeting in Brussels

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opened the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Reimstein format), as reported on Thursday by the US mission to NATO in X, UNN reports.

Details

"The 50 nations of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are gathering to begin their 23rd monthly meeting, chaired by U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin," the statement reads.

Addendum

The Ramstein meeting takes place on June 13 on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting in Brussels.

