Ramstein-23: NATO announces meeting for June 13

The next meeting of the Contact Group on defense of Ukraine (in the Ramstein format) will be held within the framework of the meeting of NATO defense ministers on June 13 in Brussels, the press service of the Alliance reported.

Details

"11:00 - Meeting of the Contact Group on defense of Ukraine," reads the NATO announcement for June 13.

On the same day, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers was announced.

The Defense Ministry does not rule out that other countries may join the Ramstein format