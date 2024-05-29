Rains with thunderstorms and up to 28° Celsius: weather forecast for today

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Ukraine today, with temperatures ranging from 9°C at night to 28°C during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be short-term rains at night in the south of the country, Vinnytsia and Prykarpattia, and thunderstorms in Ukraine during the day, except for most of the northern regions.

East wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures are 12-17° at night, 9-14° in the western regions; 23-28° during the day, 19-24° in the south, southwest and Kirovohrad region, and 13-18° in the highlands of the Carpathians.

Weather in the capital region

In the Kyiv region, no precipitation at night, with some short-term rain and thunderstorms during the day; in Kyiv, no precipitation. The temperature at night will be 12-17°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 24-26°.