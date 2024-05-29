Rains with thunderstorms and up to 28° Celsius: weather forecast for today

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16488 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90147 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141992 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146911 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172390 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164020 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220798 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rains with thunderstorms and up to 28° Celsius: weather forecast for today

Rains with thunderstorms and up to 28° Celsius: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18498 views

On May 29, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Ukraine, with temperatures of 9-17°C at night and 13-28°C during the day.

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Ukraine today, with temperatures ranging from 9°C at night to 28°C during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be short-term rains at night in the south of the country, Vinnytsia and Prykarpattia, and thunderstorms in Ukraine during the day, except for most of the northern regions.

East wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures are 12-17° at night, 9-14° in the western regions; 23-28° during the day, 19-24° in the south, southwest and Kirovohrad region, and 13-18° in the highlands of the Carpathians.

Weather in the capital region

In the Kyiv region, no precipitation at night, with some short-term rain and thunderstorms during the day; in Kyiv, no precipitation. The temperature at night will be 12-17°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 24-26°.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
kyivKyiv

