Railway connection between Mykolaiv and Kherson suspended due to Russian shelling - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
Russian army strikes at railroad connection between Mykolaiv and Kherson. Passengers will be transported by bus. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that trains to Kherson will stop in Mykolaiv. Passengers will be transported to Kherson by bus.
All 78 of our passengers to Kherson will be transported to their destination with the utmost comfort,
Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that railroad repair crews have already begun repair work. They promise to resume rail service before the return trip.
Recall
On September 30, due to enemy shelling in Mykolaiv region, the Dolynska - Mykolaiv section was closed to train traffic. The Kyiv - Mykolaiv train ran to Dolynska station, and a bus transfer was organized for passengers.