Radio plant in Russian Penza attacked: video and all details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The enterprise produces communication equipment for the Russian army and is under sanctions from the EU, USA, Canada and other countries.

Radio plant in Russian Penza attacked: video and all details

On Thursday, July 31, a radio factory in the Russian city of Penza was attacked. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this enterprise is under sanctions from the European Union, the USA, Canada, and some other countries. This factory is an important enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex, specializing in the production of modern communication equipment for the Russian army.

Among them, in particular:

  • mobile control complexes;
    • automated combat control systems;
      • radio stations for ground forces, airborne forces, and strategic missile forces;
        • modernized command and staff vehicles based on armored vehicles.

          At the same time, videos of the attack on the factory appeared online.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN, citing CNN, reported that a drone production plant in Russian Alabuga is significantly expanding, as evidenced by satellite images showing dozens of new buildings.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

