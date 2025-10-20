Rada to consider early termination of MP Kolisnyk's powers: date announced

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the issue of early termination of the powers of People's Deputy Anna Kolisnyk from the "Servants of the People" party. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Honcharenko, this should happen on October 21 – on Tuesday, parliamentarians will consider the relevant resolution.

Tomorrow, the Rada will vote on a resolution on the early termination of the powers of People's Deputy Anna Kolisnyk from the Servants of the People. - wrote the MP.

Additionally

In May 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine reported suspicion to People's Deputy Anna Kolisnyk for entering inaccurate data into her 2020 declaration. The investigation established that she did not declare a real estate object located on her land plot – at that time, it was about an unfinished house with an area of over 167 sq. m near Kyiv.

Before that, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine announced a verdict against Kolisnyk in the case of declaring inaccurate information.

The MP was also notified of suspicion of entering inaccurate information into her e-declaration for over UAH 4.4 million. She did not include information about the lease (ownership) of two apartments in Kyiv, a share in a non-residential premises in Kharkiv, and a car.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Anna Kolisnyk submitted an application for resigning from her mandate as a People's Deputy of Ukraine.