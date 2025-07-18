Rada reinstates mandatory officer training for medics and pharmacists

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has reinstated mandatory officer training for medical and pharmaceutical students, having adopted Bill No. 13276 in its entirety. This requirement applies to both state and private higher education institutions. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday, July 17, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted a law on amending Article 11 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the military training of citizens under the program for training reserve medical service officers.

According to the new Law, all citizens of Ukraine who study at universities in medical and pharmaceutical specialties, are fit for military service due to their health, and have passed professional psychological selection, are obliged to undergo military training under the program for training reserve medical service officers. This requirement is mandatory and applies to both state and private higher education institutions that train masters in medical and pharmaceutical specialties - the statement reads.

The agency reminded that since 2006, such training has been carried out exclusively on a voluntary basis, although previously it was mandatory for medical students.

The return to mandatory training is due to the shortage of reserve medical service officers who can be involved in performing tasks during martial law. Ensuring a sufficient number of specially trained military medical personnel is a key factor in reducing personnel losses, lowering mortality and disability rates, and shortening the recovery period for wounded servicemen - explained the Ministry of Health.

It is noted that the adoption of the Law will significantly expand the contingent of future reserve medical service officers.

"From now on, military training will become an integral part of the educational process for students of relevant specialties," the agency added.

The law comes into force on January 1, 2026. The Government and relevant ministries are obliged to bring their regulatory legal acts into compliance with the new legislation within six months from the date of entry into force.

Recall

In June 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted as a basis a bill that provides for mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students.

