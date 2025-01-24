The Ministry of Health reported difficulties with recruiting students for medical specialties

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that despite the increase in state places in Ukrainian medical universities, there are not enough applicants. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Today, we see that we are increasing the state order, but this year we did not fill 100% of all places under the state order - said the Minister.

To solve this problem, the Ministry of Health launched a pilot project at Lviv University. It involves changing approaches to teaching future doctors:

- students will have access to patients from the first year of study;

- The training process involves gradual development: from patient care to working as a junior medical officer;

- The emphasis is on continuous practical experience.

According to Lyashko, such a reform will make medical education more attractive for school graduates and will help to form a high-quality personnel reserve for the healthcare system.

Recall

