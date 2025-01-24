The Ministry of Health reported difficulties with recruiting students for medical specialties
The Minister of Health reported a shortage of students in medical specialties despite an increase in state orders. Lviv University launches a pilot project with a new approach to medical education.
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that despite the increase in state places in Ukrainian medical universities, there are not enough applicants. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
Today, we see that we are increasing the state order, but this year we did not fill 100% of all places under the state order
To solve this problem, the Ministry of Health launched a pilot project at Lviv University. It involves changing approaches to teaching future doctors:
- students will have access to patients from the first year of study;
- The training process involves gradual development: from patient care to working as a junior medical officer;
- The emphasis is on continuous practical experience.
According to Lyashko, such a reform will make medical education more attractive for school graduates and will help to form a high-quality personnel reserve for the healthcare system.
The Ministry of Healthcare presented the 2030 Healthcare Development Strategy with a focus on quality, accessibility and free of charge. The plan includes two three-year implementation phases and takes into account the experience of previous reforms.