Rada prepares new sanctions for violation of mobilization rules in TCC and VLC

Rada prepares new sanctions for violation of mobilization rules in TCC and VLC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54990 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement will draft a bill on the liability of TEC officials for abuse of power. The document will also provide for penalties for HQCJ employees for violating the medical examination procedure.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement is planning to draft a bill to bring officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers (RSCs) to justice for abuse of power. The future document will also provide for the liability of CSC employees for violating the procedure for mobilizing persons liable for military service.

This was reported by UNN with reference to MP, member of the Committee on Law Enforcement Oleksandr Bakumov.

Details

The National Security and Law Enforcement Committees held a joint meeting. In short, some authorities are “shifting” responsibility to others, and the law on enhanced mobilization adopted by the Rada is not working as it should. Instead of a system of registration, proper notification, administrative decisions, fines, enforcement proceedings and other legal measures for offenders, we have roadblocks, blocking of city roads for everyone, busing, etc. During the meeting, a representative of the Ombudsman's Office aptly called it “chaos”

- Bakumov wrote. 

He noted that the meeting had previously decided that the parliamentary law enforcement committee would develop and amend legislation on criminal liability of state representatives for violating the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service.

It will also establish the liability of doctors who are members of the HQC for violating the procedure for conducting medical examinations, in particular, for declaring fit persons unfit and, vice versa, for declaring unfit persons fit.

According to him, following the meeting, the deputies reached a consensus that persons should be authorized to carry out mobilization activities:

  • Take off your balaclavas;
  • at the request of a citizen, to introduce himself/herself and show his/her official ID;
  • not to use unreasonable special measures, including anti-terrorist, intelligence, etc., to fulfill mobilization tasks.

Any actions to restrict the rights and freedoms of citizens should be implemented by police officers on the basis of the law.

The committees will send inquiries to ministries, law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies, and a meeting will be scheduled after receiving the answers

- The MP noted.

AddendumAddendum

The Committee on Law Enforcement reported that on January 20, 2025, a joint meeting of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and the Committee on Law Enforcement was held to consider the issue of ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens during mobilization activities.

The committee meeting was attended by MPs, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office, the National Police of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

In particular, they discussed cases of violations of citizens' rights during mobilization activities and violations of their right to professional legal assistance;

restrictions on the freedom of movement of citizens and vehicles;

coordination of the work of regional military administrations, military authorities of all levels, and territorial bodies of the National Police.

Following the discussion, the MPs - members of the committees decided to consider initiating amendments to the legislation to bring officials of the territorial recruitment and social support centers (TSCs) to justice for abuse of power, as well as to send a number of joint appeals from the committees to the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the National Police of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the heads of military RMAs regarding the situation with human rights

Recall  [1

Starting May 4, 2024, persons liable for military service who had the status of “limitedly fit”must undergo a military medical commission to determine their fitness for military service. The MEC must be completed by February 4 inclusive, otherwise persons liable for military service may face significant fines. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

