Rada prematurely terminated the powers of "servant" Anna Kolisnyk

The Verkhovna Rada voted for the early termination of the powers of MP Anna Kolisnyk from "Servant of the People", reports UNN.

Details

262 MPs voted "for" the termination of Kolisnyk's powers.

Additionally

In May 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced a suspicion to MP Anna Kolisnyk for entering inaccurate data into her 2020 declaration. The investigation established that she did not declare a real estate object located on her land plot - at that time, it was about an unfinished house with an area of more than 167 sq. m near Kyiv.

Before that, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine announced a verdict against Kolisnyk in the case of declaring inaccurate information.

Also, the MP was notified of suspicion of entering inaccurate information into the e-declaration for more than UAH 4.4 million. She did not enter information about the lease (ownership) of two apartments in Kyiv, a share in a non-residential premises in Kharkiv, and a car.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Anna Kolisnyk submitted an application for resigning as a People's Deputy of Ukraine.