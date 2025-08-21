Rada failed to remove Bezuhla from the session

The Verkhovna Rada failed to suspend MP Mariana Bezuhla from one parliamentary session, which remained during the current session, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Rada could not expel Bezuhla for one session. For - 141. There were 74 "servants" for it," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

"The parliament failed to remove Mariana Bezuhla from the session until the end of its session. For - 141. Let me remind you, this was a reaction to her blatant antisocial behavior and systemic violation of the rules," MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak confirmed on Telegram.

According to Honcharenko, it was about removing Bezuhla for one session, but "in conditions of martial law, one session is a whole session. But the session ends tomorrow. And a new one opens on September 2." Therefore, according to him, "to remove her for one session" means that she would not be able to come to the Rada tomorrow.

