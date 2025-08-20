The Regulations Committee supported the suspension of Bezuhla from parliamentary sessions

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules, Deputy Ethics, and Organization of Work supported the removal of Mariana Bezuhla from parliamentary sessions. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to UNN.

For the third time, the Rules Committee finally voted for my resolution to remove Mariana Bezuhla from the Verkhovna Rada session for systematic violation of rules and antisocial behavior. For - 5 - Zhelezniak reported.

He added that the resolution is planned to be voted on tomorrow at the parliament session.

Addition

The Committee's announcements indicated that today a decision was to be considered regarding the instruction of the Conciliation Council of Deputy Factions from August 20, 2025, to re-examine the statement of People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zhelezniak concerning the violation of deputy ethics by People's Deputy of Ukraine Mariana Bezuhla at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 31, 2025.

On July 25, it became known that Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, a People's Deputy from the "Holos" faction, died in a car accident.

On the same day, Mariana Bezuhla wrote on Facebook that the MP "did not die in battle, but while riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle."

"Crashed into a tractor. Risky behavior with the corresponding consequence. The curfew does not apply to MPs," Bezuhla wrote then.

Already on July 31, during a parliamentary session, Bezuhla stated that "the life of a people's deputy is equal to the life of a soldier."

"When I remind you of this every time, you are ready to submit resolutions for my exclusion, but you are not interested in what is happening with Buzhanskyi or Boiko. And if you talk about some moral standards, then where is your Ustinova, who is currently in the United States and hiding her husband from being mobilized? These are your double standards, anti-corruptionists," Bezuhla said during the session.