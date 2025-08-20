$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 21832 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 22095 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 38308 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 147310 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 55397 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 52628 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 50853 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 188010 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 155419 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
The Regulations Committee supported the suspension of Bezuhla from parliamentary sessions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2226 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the suspension of Mariana Bezuhla from parliamentary sessions for violating regulations and antisocial behavior. The resolution is planned to be voted on tomorrow at the parliamentary session.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules, Deputy Ethics, and Organization of Work supported the removal of Mariana Bezuhla from parliamentary sessions. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to UNN.

For the third time, the Rules Committee finally voted for my resolution to remove Mariana Bezuhla from the Verkhovna Rada session for systematic violation of rules and antisocial behavior. For - 5

- Zhelezniak reported.

He added that the resolution is planned to be voted on tomorrow at the parliament session.

Addition

The Committee's announcements indicated that today a decision was to be considered regarding the instruction of the Conciliation Council of Deputy Factions from August 20, 2025, to re-examine the statement of People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zhelezniak concerning the violation of deputy ethics by People's Deputy of Ukraine Mariana Bezuhla at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 31, 2025.

On July 25, it became known that Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, a People's Deputy from the "Holos" faction, died in a car accident.

On the same day, Mariana Bezuhla wrote on Facebook that the MP "did not die in battle, but while riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle."

"Crashed into a tractor. Risky behavior with the corresponding consequence. The curfew does not apply to MPs," Bezuhla wrote then.

Already on July 31, during a parliamentary session, Bezuhla stated that "the life of a people's deputy is equal to the life of a soldier."

"When I remind you of this every time, you are ready to submit resolutions for my exclusion, but you are not interested in what is happening with Buzhanskyi or Boiko. And if you talk about some moral standards, then where is your Ustinova, who is currently in the United States and hiding her husband from being mobilized? These are your double standards, anti-corruptionists," Bezuhla said during the session.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Rushchyshyn Yaroslav Ivanovych
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Hungary
Yaroslav Zheleznyak