Queues at the border with Poland due to new system and holidays - border guards

Travelers have been warned about queues accumulating at the Ukrainian-Polish border, as reported by the State Border Guard Service, which explained them by the EU's implementation of the EES system, weekends, and the start of autumn holidays, writes UNN.

The intensity of traffic is due to weekends and the beginning of autumn holidays, and the long waiting times are due to the implementation of the new EES (Entry/Exit System) system. - reported the State Border Guard Service, commenting on the situation at the checkpoints within Lviv Oblast.

This system, the State Border Guard Service noted, records the crossing of the external borders of the Schengen area without stamping passports. EES operates at the Polish checkpoints "Medyka" and "Korczowa" and at the railway "Przemyśl"; at other checkpoints bordering Lviv Oblast, it operates in test mode.

What EES entails

During the first entry into the EU after the launch of EES, citizens undergo extended registration: facial photography and taking four fingerprints. The procedure applies to citizens aged 12 and over, which affects the speed of traveler processing.

The system will apply to all third-country nationals, including Ukrainians, who enter the Schengen area for a short stay (up to 90 days within a 180-day period).

